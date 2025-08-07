One Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Bratt Rollover Crash

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Bratt, on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Pine Barren Road, just north of Hanks Road.

The driver of a northbound Hyundai Accent apparently crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The Hyundai left the roadway and overturned against an embankment. The 4Runner came to rest just off the opposite side of the road.

The driver of the Hyundai was airlifted by a LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The driver of the Toyota was not injured and refused EMS transport.

For more photos, click here.

The crash, which temporarily closed Pine Barren Road, is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.