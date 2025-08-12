Kingsfield Road Fire Claims One Life, Injures Two Others

August 12, 2025

A house fire on Kingsfield Road claimed one life and injured two other people Tuesday evening.

One resident was declared deceased on scene, a second person was airlifted to the hospital, and a third person was transported by Escambia County EMS to the hospital. A fourth person was not seriously injured. One dog died in the blaze.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Kingsfield Road, on the corner of Cabot Street. The home was fully involved when the firefighters arrived on scene.

Preliminary information indicates the fire may have started in the kitchen from food that was cooking unattended.

The investigation is continuing. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Kingsfield Road Fire Claims One Life, Injures Two Others”

  1. Neighbor on August 12th, 2025 10:47 pm

    Devastating situation. Prayers for this family. Also, 2 cats and one dog passed in the fire. So sad.

  2. Cynthia Walsh on August 12th, 2025 10:37 pm

    Truly heartbreaking! God please surround the survivors with protective angels and give them comfort during their loss.





