Iconic Civil Rights Leader H.K. Matthews Passes Away At 97

Iconic local civil rights leader Rev. H.K. Matthews, has passed away at age 97.

Matthews marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1960s, was gassed and beaten on “Bloody Sunday” in 1965, and led sit-in lunch counter protests. In the 1970s, he led protests that led to the removal of the “Rebel” mascot from Escambia High School in Pensacola, and he led numerous protests that eventually led to his arrest and serving 63 days of a five year prison sentence. He was later pardoned.

After moving to Brewton, Alabama, he continued as a civil rights leader in South Alabama and Northwest Florida. The City of Pensacola renamed a park in his honor in 2006, and a street in Brewton was named after him in 2016.

In 2008, he worked to help Century keep the F-rated Carver/Century K-8 School and solve other local issues.

“There are a lot of things that are lacking as far as living in Century goes,” Matthews said during a 2008 meeting at Century Town Hall. “We are trying to find some answers to the problems that exist.” The school closed permanently a few months later.

Pictured: Rev. H.K. Matthews leads a meeting in 2008 at the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com file photo.