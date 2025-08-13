Habitual Offender Arrested On Drug Charges After Foot Chase

A Century man was arrested this week after an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a habitual traffic offender and a brief foot chase ensued.

The suspect, Christopher Angelo Phifer, 53, was charged two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and crack cocaine), felony driving while being a habitual traffic offender, and misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence. A records check confirmed his habitual traffic offender status from April 17, 2023.

According to an arrest report, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white Land Rover near the intersection of West Pond Street and Century Boulevard. The deputy recognized the driver, Phifer, from previous arrests and knew him to be a habitual traffic offender with a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, at which point Phifer allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The deputy gave verbal commands, calling Phifer by name, and after a short chase, was able to detain him without further incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicle, prompted by the strong odor of burnt marijuana, led to the discovery of illegal narcotics, the report states. A clear plastic baggie containing a green powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and pills believed to be Ecstasy was found in plain view on the center console. Next to it was a beige rock that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Phifer was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond. Court records show his bond was revoked in an outstanding case from January in which he was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended license for the third or subsequent time and resisting arrest for allegedly fleeing on foot from a traffic stop in Century.