Fire Caused by Discarded Smoking Materials Destroys Pine Forest Road Apartment

Escambia County Fire Rescue has determined the cause of a Monday afternoon apartment fire on Pine Forest Road,

The fire was reported in a single-story quad-plex in the 3300 block of Pine Forest Road, near Amanda Lane, at about 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke from one apartment and fire visible from one of the apartment windows. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

The ECFR investigation determined the fire originated from discarded smoking materials.

The affected apartment was deemed a total loss. One nearby unit experienced minor water damage while the other two units were able to be reoccupied.

There were no injuries reported, and one dog was safely rescued

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.