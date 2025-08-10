Federal Grand Jury Indicts Pair for Fentanyl, Cocaine Trafficking

Two Escambia County men were federally charged with drug trafficking.

Calvin D. Thomas, Jr., 30, and Satori Ashanti Keys, 45, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. Both men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of cocaine, and marijuana; one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of cocaine, and marijuana; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both will be arraigned next week before a U.S. magistrate in Pensacola.

If convicted, as charged, they face up to life imprisonment.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.