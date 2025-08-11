Century Council Members, Chamber Discuss Plans For ‘Centurion’ Honor Program

Plans are in the works to establish the “Centurion Program” to recognize local citizens who have made a difference in Century.

The town council has voted to approve a proposal by council member John Bass to hold a banquet to honor selected Centurion recipients, who will be chosen by a committee.

The Century Chamber of Commerce was already working on a similar recognition program since the Century chamber separated from a joint annual recognition program with the Flomaton Chamber.

Recently, Bass sat down with the Century Chamber of Commerce to discuss his ideas and how the town and chamber could work on a joint program. Two other town council members were in attendance at the publicly noticed meeting — chamber President Shelisa Abraham and Sparkie Harrison.

“There are a lot of people from Century that have done wonderful things,” Bass said at the chamber meeting. “I want to honor them.”

Bass added that he wants the program to pay homage to local military members, athletes, educators, and other notable citizens.

Discussion and planning of the Centurion event, likely to be held early next year, are expected to continue.

Pictured top: Century council member John Bass discusses his ideas for a “Centurion” honors program during a recent Century Chamber of Commerce meeting. Pictured below: Chamber President Shelisa Abraham (behind computer), who is also a council member, discusses the program with council member Sparkie Harrison (foreground). NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.