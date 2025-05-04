Man Shot Early Sunday Morning In Beulah

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Beulah.

It happened just around 1:05 a.m. in the 9600 block of Rebel Road, just north of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Middle School.

Daniel Michael Sonier, 35, was charged with felony battery on a person 65 year of age or older and felony criminal mischief with property damage.

Deputies said Sonier was attacking an elderly couple when he was shot by the male in self-defense. The victims and the Sonier were known to one another, and the incident is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening. He was remotely booked about 6:20 a.m. He is being held without bond.

The elderly couple was not injured. Sonier’s relationship with the elderly couple has not been detailed by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sonier is pictured in a 2017 mugshot. An updated mugshot was not available at publication time

NorthEscambia.com file photo.