Woman Charged With Attempted Drone Delivery Of Prison Contraband

April 17, 2025

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services has made another contraband arrest an Atmore prison — this time involving a drone.

On Tuesday, the agency charged Andrea Robinson with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, two counts of possession of marijuana first, two counts of illegal drone operation, and promoting prison contraband second. She was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.

ADOC said the charges stemmed from an incident on February 27, 2025, in which drones were utilized in an attempt to introduce contraband into Holman Correctional Facility.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending,” ADOC said.

