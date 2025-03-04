Today’s Tate And Northview Baseball and Softball Games Canceled Or Rescheduled

Northview and Tate have announced ball game cancellations and schedule changes due to possible severe weather tonight.

All Northview Lady Chiefs softball games against West Florida have been rescheduled for March 24.

All Northview Chiefs baseball games for Tuesday at Flomaton have been rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon. First pitch will be at 4:00 for junior varsity, followed by varsity at 6:30.

All Tate Aggies baseball games for Tuesday against Milton have been canceled.

All Tate Lady Aggies softball games for Tuesday against Escambia have been canceled.

