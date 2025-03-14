Severe Storms Expected For Saturday

Multiple rounds of severe storms are expected Saturday through Saturday night (extending into Sunday morning). All severe threats are possible with strong long track tornadoes being the main threat, while damaging winds and large hail are also possible in any storms that develop through the day. For the northern half of Escambia County, the threat is level 4 of 5.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers after 4am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.