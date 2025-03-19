Political Newcomer John Bass Wins Election To Century Town Council

Political newcomer John Bass easily won election to an open seat on the Century Town Council in a special primary election on Tuesday.

Three candidates appeared on the ballot on Tuesday for Century Town Council Seat 4.

Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor after Luis Gomez, Jr., resigned for health reasons.

“I am a life long citizen of Century that has appreciated and enjoyed the work of many others before me. Now I feel it’s my responsibility to help lead the way for future generations of Century residents.,” Bass, a retired correctional officer with an associate’s degree in electronic engineering, wrote in response to a questionnaire from NorthEscambia.com.

John Bass – 75

Kathryn Fleming – 27

Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison – 26

With a 128 votes cast, Bass needed 65 votes to win — 50% plus one additional vote — to avoid a run-off in an April general election. There were 858 voters qualified to vote in Tuesday’s election, putting the voter turnout in the non-partisan race at almost 15%.

There were 85 votes in-person on Tuesday, with 54 of those going for Bass. A total of 43 votes were cast by mail prior to election, with the majority (21) going to Bass.

Both Fleming and Harrison took to the NorthEscambia.com Facebook page Tuesday night to congratulate Bass.

One candidate, Ben Boutwell, qualified for the position of mayor. He was elected automatically, and that contest did not appear on the special primary ballot. [Read: Century's Next Mayor Ben Boutwell Is Ready To Get To Work]

Boutwell and Bass will be sworn into office in early May.

Pictured top: John Bass (submitted photo). Pictured inset: There were 43 vote-by-mail ballots that were tabulated. Pictured below: Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender announces special primary election results Tuesday night at the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.