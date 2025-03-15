Northview Falls To T.R. Miller In Friday Night Battle

March 15, 2025

The Northview Chiefs couldn’t overcome an early deficit Friday night, falling 5-1 to the T.R. Miller Tigers in front of a home crowd in Bratt.

T.R. Miller struck first in the opening inning with a double to bring in a run. The Tigers extended their lead in the third with two RBI singles, making it a tough climb for the Chiefs.

Northview junior Braynt Mason delivered a strong performance on the mound, allowing just one earned run while striking out nine over five and two-thirds innings

Kelan Jury and Cole Davis each had a hit for Northview, with Jury driving in the team’s lone run as he went 1-3 for the day. The Chiefs played clean defense, committing no errors, with Luke Chavers leading the team with 10 fielding chances.

Northview will take spring break off before returning to action March 24 at Baker.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

