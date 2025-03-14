Escambia School Board Learns About Northview Ag Science Program And FFA

March 14, 2025

Students and FFA members from the Northview High School Agriscience Academy, along with their instructor Branden Korinchak, made a presentation Thursday to the Escambia County School Board during a workshop.

They shared information about the many career opportunities associated with agricultural industries, and told the boards about their numerous industry certifications and details from last week’s Fresh From Florida event.

During the “Fresh From Florida” agricultural advocacy program, about 650 local elementary school students learned about agriculture through hands-on displays and demonstrations.

“One of the things that struck me is I think everyone of you said what FFA has made you into today,  and also you said, more importantly, what FFA is going to make you in the future,” Superintendent Keith Leonard told the students that presented to the board. “That’s really what our school district is all about.”

There are about 180 FFA members at Northview.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 