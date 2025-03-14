Escambia School Board Learns About Northview Ag Science Program And FFA

Students and FFA members from the Northview High School Agriscience Academy, along with their instructor Branden Korinchak, made a presentation Thursday to the Escambia County School Board during a workshop.

They shared information about the many career opportunities associated with agricultural industries, and told the boards about their numerous industry certifications and details from last week’s Fresh From Florida event.

During the “Fresh From Florida” agricultural advocacy program, about 650 local elementary school students learned about agriculture through hands-on displays and demonstrations.

“One of the things that struck me is I think everyone of you said what FFA has made you into today, and also you said, more importantly, what FFA is going to make you in the future,” Superintendent Keith Leonard told the students that presented to the board. “That’s really what our school district is all about.”

There are about 180 FFA members at Northview.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.