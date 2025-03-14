All Escambia Schools Practices, Games And Other Activities Canceled For Saturday

March 14, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) in Florida has canceled all practices, games, and school-related activities, including testing, for Saturday, March 15, 2025, due to the chance of severe weather. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Escambia Emergency Operations Center

“With the safety of our students and staff in mind, and due to the potentially dangerous weather approaching our area, we are canceling all extracurricular activities on Saturday, March 15, 2025,” said Superintendent Keith Leonard. “We will continue to monitor this weather system and encourage our ECPS family to do the same.”

All schools are open and activities will continue today, March 14, and normal activities are expected to resume on Monday, March 17.

