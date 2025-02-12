Northview Chiefs Fall To South Walton In Season Opener (With Gallery)

The 1A Northview Chiefs fell 17-0 in their season opener Tuesday night, to South Walton, last year’s 4A state runner-up.

The Seahawks, with roster that boosts several major league prospects that drew a small crowd of scouts to Bratt Tuesday night, took an early 5-0 lead in the first and never looked back.

Grayden Sheffield led the Chiefs with one hit in two at bats.

Jayden White opened on the mound for Northview, giving up three hits and 10 runs, four of which were earned, in two innings, striking out none while walking five. Dane King pitched one and a third innings, including through a moderate rain shower, giving up two hits and seven runs while waking four and striking out one. Brayt Mason closed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering one hit and striking out two.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs played through moderate rain showers as they host the South Walton Seahawks Tuesday night in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.