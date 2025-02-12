Multiple Rounds Of Severe Weather Possible Wednesday And Wednesday Night
February 12, 2025
Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.
The first round will happen during the day, with a second round from very late Wednesday night and continuing through the predawn hours Thursday.
Damaging winds up to 60 mph are possible, along with a few tornadoes.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
