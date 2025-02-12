Multiple Rounds Of Severe Weather Possible Wednesday And Wednesday Night

Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The first round will happen during the day, with a second round from very late Wednesday night and continuing through the predawn hours Thursday.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph are possible, along with a few tornadoes.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Washington’s Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.