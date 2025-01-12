Escambia Sheriff, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector Sworn In Last Week

Three Escambia County elected officials took their oaths of office last week.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters, and Tax Collector Scott Lunsford were sworn in during separate ceremonies.

Peters ran for election, and Lunsford and Simmons ran for reelection without opposition.

Swearing in ceremonies were also held last week in Century.

