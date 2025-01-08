Century Mayor, Two Council Members Sworn In; Council Leaders Elected

Century’s mayor and two council members were sworn in Tuesday night for new terms.

Luis Gomez, Jr., who was reelected without opposition last year, took the oath of office as mayor. His tenure will be short; Gomez submitted his resignation effective Friday earlier in the same meeting.

Dynette Lewis (seat 1) and Henry Cunningham (seat 2) ran unopposed and were sworn into their seats for four-year terms.

The oaths, which are purely ceremonial, were administered somewhat hastily at the end of a council meeting, with the council pausing for a member retrieving a Bible from her car.

The council reelected Lewis as president and selected Cunningham as vice president for the upcoming year.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. takes the oath of office as mayor as his wife holds a Bible. Pictured first below: Henry Cunningham takes his oath as a council member as the Bible is held by his daughter Michelle Cunningham. Pictured second below: Dynette Lewis sworn in as a council member. Pictured bottom: Gomez hugs his wife after being sworn in as mayor albeit for a few days. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.