Republican Jimmy Patronis Wins Florida Congressional Race; Democrat Carries Escambia

Republican Jimmy Patronis defeated Democrat Gay Valimont in Tuesday’s special election to succeed U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz to keep Florida’s 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

Patronis, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, received 57% of the vote to 42% for Valimont. Stephen Brody, no-party candidate, received about 1% of the vote.

Valimont, however, was the top vote getter in Escambia County with 51.10% of the vote to 48.06% for Patronis.

“Thank you, Northwest Florida. Not all districts are built the same — the Panhandle is a force of its own,” Patronis said Tuesday night during his victory speech. “I’m going to Washington to help President Trump battle against all this far left insanity, to buttress his strong moves to return common sense to America, to pull our country out of the ditch. I like to think that when President Trump says Make America Great Again, he’s thinking about us. I am humbled by all of the support in this race. I’m no better than anyone else and I will do everything I can to represent this district.”

Last November, Valimont lost to Gaetz with 36 points as the district favorite Trump by 38 points.

Patronis has served for a nearly a decade as Florida’ Chief Financial Officer, but he was forced to resign as of Monday to run for Congress.