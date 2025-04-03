Century Council Refuses To Hire Mayor’s Recommendations Without Proper Advertising

This week the Century Town Council refused to hire new employees recommended by the interim mayor until the council is confident that the positions were probably advertised.

Billy J. “BJ” Johnson applied March 12 for a position described as “gas department employee” in the town’s natural gas department, where he previously worked for about a decade. Interim Mayor Alicia Johnson requested permission to rehire him, saying that he holds several needed certifications. The town charter requires the council to approve all hires by the mayor.

The interim mayor said the position has been advertised for many months, but she was unable to provide the council with any proof or say where and exactly when the position was advertised. Billy Johnson was the only applicant. It was established during council discussions that the position was not posted to the town website.

She said that the town gas department would be out of compliance without the hire,

Johnson had two other positions on the agenda with recommended hires but withdrew her request. On a motion by council member Henry Cunningham and a second by Shelisa McCall, the council voted to have the interim town manager develop basic job descriptions and advertisements for the positions and ensure that the jobs were probably advertised.

She said about dozen open positions need to be advertised.

