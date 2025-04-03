Tate High School Choirs Receive Superior Ratings At District 1 Assessment
April 3, 2025
Members of Tate High School’s Vocal Ensemble received an all superior rating, and students in the Cantus SSAA choir received an overall superior rating in the District 1 Choral Music Performance Assessment held at First Baptist Church of Pensacola recently.
Students are judged on stage performance by three adjudicators and on melodic and rhythmic sight-reading by one adjudicator.
Tate High was one of 11 out of 29 participating school choral programs to receive superior ratings in District 1 and the only school in Escambia County to achieve the honor.
Pictured: Tate High School’s Vocal Ensemble (above) and Cantus SSAA choir (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
