Tate High School Choirs Receive Superior Ratings At District 1 Assessment

Members of Tate High School’s Vocal Ensemble received an all superior rating, and students in the Cantus SSAA choir received an overall superior rating in the District 1 Choral Music Performance Assessment held at First Baptist Church of Pensacola recently.

Students are judged on stage performance by three adjudicators and on melodic and rhythmic sight-reading by one adjudicator.

Tate High was one of 11 out of 29 participating school choral programs to receive superior ratings in District 1 and the only school in Escambia County to achieve the honor.

Pictured: Tate High School’s Vocal Ensemble (above) and Cantus SSAA choir (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.