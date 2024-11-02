Northview Band Members Perform On UWF High School Band Day

Three Northview High School Triabl Beat Band members took part in the University of West Florida’s High School Band Day 2024 on Saturday.

Area high school students participated in UWF game day traditions, took part in the halftime show and cheered on the UWF Argos team to victory.

Last weekend, several Northview Tribal Beat members performed with the University of South Alabama Jaguar Marching Honor Band in Mobile.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.