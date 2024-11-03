Northview Band Members Perform With USA Jaguar Marching Band

Six Northview High School Tribal Beat Band members had the opportunity to perform Saturday with the University of South Alabama Jaguar Marching Honor Band in Mobile.

The students were able to perform at halftime on the field with the JMB, play in the stands, meet new friends, and experience gameday as a member of the Jaguar Marching Band.

Pictured: (front, L-R) Kayleigh Young and Elizabeth Coleman, (back, L-R) Justin Kinley, Olivia Doyle, Delina Garcia, Brynlie Shaw. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.