State Terminates Over $15 Million In Grants With Century, But Many Projects Will Continue

Millions of dollars in state grants to the Town of Century have been terminated, and a NorthEscambia.com investigation has uncovered what has actually happened and why.

“This council is transparent: I’m transparent,” Gomez said after announcing that he would explain to citizens and the town council “what’s really happening in the Town of Century…So I’m telling you exactly what happened.”

Gomez went on to explain that grants totaling about $15.6 million had been pulled from the town and would not even be administered by the county on behalf of the town…saying that the money and projects were simply gone. Gomez and consultant grant writer Robin Phillips said they really did not know who made the decision or exactly why.

The grants with the town were terminated by FloridaCommerce, but NorthEscambia.com has found that a majority of the grant money remains allocated through the county and most of the projects will continue, with the exception of a community center.

First, what were the grants?

A $3.255 million community center

In April 2023. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $3.255 million to the Town of Century for economic development. The Small Cities Community Development Block Grant was to renovate two community centers — $1.985 million was to renovate the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 Jefferson Avenue and $850,000 was allocated for the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard to bring it up to current building code and make improvements.

Due to termites, significant rot and lead paint, a decision was made to demolish and replace the community center on Jefferson Avenue, and shift all of the $3.255 million to that project. An architect’s design was approved by the council in March 2024.

$12.8 million hurricane shelter, multi-purpose building and two bridges

A Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida program for Hurricane Sally impacts grant for just over $12.8 million was awarded to Century in July 2023.

The $12,877,137 in grant funds were to be used to demolish the old Century High School gym on Hecker Road and build a shelter that can also be used as a multi-purpose facility and to make drainage and road improvements at Jefferson Avenue, Freedom Road Bridge and Alger Road Bridge, which were damaged during Hurricane Sally.

A $10 million grant was to turn the old Century High School gym property into a multipurpose facility that could also serve as a hurricane or other disaster shelter. The town did not own the old gym, which was constructed in 1960; it belonged to Pensacola State College. The town was working to have PSC deed the gym property to Century.

The grant also included $2,862,137 to make drainage improvements to bridges on Jefferson Avenue and Alger Road that suffered embankment erosion during Hurricane Sally.

Freedom Road Bridge Appropriation



Florida’s Legislative appropriated $1.257 million to replace a Town of Century bridge on Freedom Road. That appropriation was included in the budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in July 2023. In October 2023, Century executed the funding agreement with the state, establishing a preliminary timetable would see the bridge completed by June 2026.

According to the Legislative funding request by Rep. Michelle Salzman, replacing the bridge would improve emergency vehicle access, provide a shorter and more direct route to the nearest hospital in Jay for some residents, and provide better access for residents in the area.

The bridge has been closed since January 29, 2020, due to extreme deterioration.

What money is gone, and what remains?

The $1.257 million to replace the Freedom Road bridge remains; it is part of the State of Florida’s annual budget. And by all accounts, the project is nearly on the original completion schedule in 2026. (Behind the scenes design and environmental work are ongoing; no physical work has started.)

The $12.8 million grant has been terminated with the town for two other bridges and a hurricane shelter that will double as a community center multi-purpose building. However, the funds have been awarded to Escambia County and the projects will continue.

Escambia County has received the $12,877,137 grant for the community center/shelter and for Jefferson Avenue and the Alger Road bridges. According to Escambia County, the status of those projects is as follow:

Community Center: This project is currently in the early stages and is being managed by our facilities department. The land was transferred from Pensacola State College to Escambia County at no cost to the county, under the conditions that it must remain a community center/shelter. Phase I will include an environmental study. From there, they will bid for design and move forward with the process. Approximately $10 million was awarded for this project.

This project is currently in the early stages and is being managed by our facilities department. The land was transferred from Pensacola State College to Escambia County at no cost to the county, under the conditions that it must remain a community center/shelter. Phase I will include an environmental study. From there, they will bid for design and move forward with the process. Approximately $10 million was awarded for this project. Jefferson Avenue/Alger Road Bridge: This project will be a rehabilitation of a pipe culvert along Jefferson Avenue and a bridge replacement on Alger Road. Freedom Road was initially included in the scope, but it was later revised out as Century had secured a separate grant to replace that structure. The Escambia County engineering department is overseeing this project and currently awaiting FloridaCommerce to approve the proposed request for proposals for Environmental Review. Once that is approved, the project will be sent out to bid. The agreement was fully executed on Aug. 13, 2024, in the amount of $2,862,137.

The $3.255 million grant for the community center on Jefferson Avenue is essentially gone. The town council approved an amendment making the original grant just a simple planning grant, removing all construction and cutting funding from $3.255 million to $514,650. The just over a half million dollars will pay for the work completed to date by the engineer, architect, and the grant administrator. Under the agreement with FloridaCommere accepted by the council, there is no money whatsoever for construction of the community center on Jefferson Avenue. The funds were taken back by the state and no part of the money awarded to Escambia County.

Why was millions taken back?

Gomez just recently informed his council and citizens around the grant takebacks. He was first notified that the town was losing the $12.8 million “due to financial and fiscal solvency issues the Town is facing”. The notification was in a FloridaCommerce letter dated May 15, 204 from a bureau chief in the Office of Long-Term Resiliency at FloridaCommerce.

“Commerce acknowledges the tremendous need for this recovery activity and is committed to serving your community in this endeavor, Lecia Behenna of FloridaCommerce wrote. “Therefore, the allocation for this project will be transferred to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, who will complete this project in its entirety on behalf your citizens. This decision has been made to ensure these funds are entirely utilized to support unmet recovery in your community on your behalf. The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has been made aware of Commerce’s decision to terminate this agreement and are willing to continue these projects on your behalf.”

How did Century attempt to retain the grants?

A return letter from Gomez states, “The Town of Century has never been in a state of financial emergency, as defined in the Florida Statutes. Furthermore, any findings in prior audits have been addressed positively and most significant findings have been isolated instances.” He also noted that seven months of historical data showed the town was on target to meet or exceed the current operating budget.

An additional letter signed by Gomez and emailed to the state on July 25 makes a case for Century to keep the grant for the Carver Community Center, calling concerns by state unsubstantiated, and explaining that the architectural design is complete and would be ready to go out for bids in September or October of 2024.

“Carver Community Center has always been a vital part of the community, serving as the central location for after school and senior activities as well as a center for community resources such as utility and financial assistance programs,” Gomez pleaded with the state. “Our residents have been eagerly anticipating this project since funding was announced and are very concerned that this project is now in jeopardy. Due to the deterioration of the original Carver building, these critical services have been indefinitely suspended. Without this grant, these services are likely never to return to our community.”

On July 26, interim Century Town Manager Howard Brown emailed several people at FloridaCommerce including the assistant deputy secretary asking for an update and if the state agency had checked with Escambia County about completing the project. An additional email from Brown to Deputy Secretary Kate Doyle indicates that Brown and Gomez met with her “a couple of weeks” prior to July 9.

“If Escambia County could move forward, this project would serve low to moderate-income individuals in a rural community and benefit not only Town of Century residents but also Escambia County residents,” Brown wrote. “We are excited about the opportunity to work with the Florida Commerce on this important initiative. We would be happy to report to the citizens that the project will still take place but will be administered by Escambia County.”

The final answer

In a brief email on August 9, Doyle responded, apologizing for a delayed reply due to recent travel.

“We are not going to be able to extend the grant agreement or have Escambia County take over the grant,” Doyle responded as the state’s position, denying construction funding for the community center on Jefferson Avenue..

