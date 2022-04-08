DeSantis Awards $3.255 Million Grant To Century For Two Community Center Renovations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $3.255 million to the Town of Century Friday for economic development.

The Small Cities Community Development Block Grant will be used to renovate two community centers.

“This is a huge win for our community,” Rep. Michelle Salzman Said. “It is a testament to the mayor working with all levels of the government to get big projects like this across the finish line.”

“The best defense is a good offense and the long-term resilience of the Florida Panhandle is dependent on continuing to provide resources to support the success of these communities,” DeSantis said. “Robust resources and infrastructure improvements created by each of the projects awarded today are invaluable to Northwest Florida communities that are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Michael and other challenges.”

$1.985 million will be used for the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 West Jefferson Avenue to bring it up to code, renovate the kitchen and bathroom, install HVAC and air purification systems, install a new roof, pave the parking lot and for other building renovations. The former school building was constructed in 1945 [Photo gallery...]

$850,000 will go to the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard to bring it up to current building code, renovate the kitchen and bathrooms, install a new HVAC and air purification system, install outside lighting and pave the parking lot. The metal building, constructed in 1992 is about 5,000 square feet.

The remainder of the grant will be used for engineering, architectural and administrative costs.

The grant is a significant amount for Century, close to their entire yearly budget minus other grants.

All total, DeSantis awarded $23 million Friday in Northwest Florida for infrastructure improvements and economic development. The $3.255 million for Century was the largest grant awarded.

The Town of Jay also received $300,000 to help with the renovation of the Bray-Hendricks Sports Complex.

Pictured top: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis (left) looks on as Gov. Ron DeSantis presents a $3.255 million check for economic development to Century Mayor Ben Boutwell. Pictured below: Rep. Michelle Salzman, DeSantis and Boutwell pose during the event at the Indian Pass Raw Bar in Port St. Joe on Friday. Pictured second below: Salzman, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Dane Eagle and Boutwell. Pictured bottom two photos: The Carver Community Center. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.