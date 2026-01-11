Susan Margaret Hardin

Susan Margaret Hardin, passed away on January 8, 2026, at the age of 78. Born on December 17, 1947, she brought joy and warmth to all who knew her.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, William Aubrey Lynch and Hazel Hope Rush. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Robert Ray Hardin. Together, they built a loving family that includes their children: Susan Catherine “Cathy” Hardin, Becky Dawn (Rodney) Cory-Kuhns, John Stuart (Aimee) Hardin, Matthew David (Jesse) Hardin, and Jeffrey Paul (Monica) Hardin. She also leaves behind a brother, William Paul Lynch; fourteen grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; all of whom brought immense joy to her life.

Susan had a deep love for her family, especially the youngest members. She adored babies and puppies, and her cheerful nature was evident in her love for feel-good movies and music. She was known for her beautiful smile and infectious laughter, always bringing happiness to those around her. Susan enjoyed singing and in her earlier years, she was talented in playing the piano and cello.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL, 32534. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am with interment immediately following in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens.

Susan will be dearly missed by her family and friends, but her legacy of joy and love will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.