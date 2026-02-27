Eight Ascend Performance Materials Mechanics Earn National Certifications

February 27, 2026

Eight mechanics at Ascend Performance Materials were recently recognized for achieving a major professional milestone by passing the NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certification test.

The mechanics are:

  • Freddie Fails
  • James Savage
  • Tim Moore
  • Vic Eicher
  • Donnie Wilson
  • Jason Marshall
  • Lamar Flowers
  • Jason Jarman

“This accomplishment reflects their dedication, skill, and commitment to advancing their craft. It’s an important accomplishment for our employees and strengthens the expertise across our site. We’re proud of the dedication these individuals demonstrated in preparing for and completing their NCCER testing,” the company said in a statement.

Pictured top: Freddie Fails, James Savage, Tim Moore, Vic Eicher, and Donnie Wilson with managers and supporting team. Not pictured: Jason Marshall, Lamar Flowers, and Jason Jarman. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.


