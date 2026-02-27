Road Trips: Northview Chiefs Beat Destin 18-2; Tate Falls To Niceville By One

Northview 18, Destin 2

The Northview Chiefs hit the road and bit the Destin Sharks 18-2 on Thursday night.

Kylie Langham went 3-5 for the Chiefs, including a solo center field home run in the fourth, a single in the sixth, and a double in the seventh.

Peyton Womack went 4-6 at the plate for Northview; Riley Brooks, Davonia Randolph, and Avery Stuckey each added multiple hits.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for the Chiefs, giving up one hit and no runs in three innings while striking out four and walking none. Randolph threw one inning of no-run ball, and Womack pitched three, surrendering two hits and two runs, striking out none and walking one.

Next up, the Lady Chiefs will host Orange Beach at 6 p.m. Friday.

Niceville 3, Tate 2

The Tate Lady Aggies dropped a Thursday loss 3-2 on the road at Niceville.

Mitchell was 1-3 with two RBIs for the Lady Aggies. Morris, Mitchell, Robinson, and Smillie each added one hit for THS.

Padgett went one inning for Tate, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out one. Pitching five innings of no-run ball in relief, Mitchell allowed three hits, walking two and striking out eight.

The Lady Aggies will return home to Cantonment against Gulf Breeze next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.