UWF, Escambia Westgate Partner For Hands-On Applied Behavior Analysis

The University of West Florida Center for Behavior Analysis has launched a new hands-on learning opportunity for graduate students through a new internship partnership with Escambia Westgate School, a local public school serving pre-K through high school students up to age 22 with varying exceptionalities.

In addition to vocational classrooms, Westgate is also home to the Lacey A. Collier Snoezelen Complex, one of the largest multi-sensory therapeutic environments in the United States. Opened in 2005, the 11,000-square-foot facility is designed to support exploration, engagement and individualized learning. The complex features immersive rooms, including a polar room, space room, jungle room and magic room, that provide calming, multi-sensory stimulation to help students regulate and increase engagement in learning activities.

“Integrating future BCBA’s at the facilities offered at Westgate encourages collaboration among experienced personnel uniquely qualified to support these children from different professional perspectives,” said Dr. Leasha Barry, director of the UWF Center for Behavior Analysis. “The Snoezelen complex was specifically designed to encourage engagement through curiosity as well as relaxation or leisure. This provides an environment rich in potentially reinforcing stimuli, offering a unique opportunity for children and those who support them using behavior analysis in this context.”

UWF applied behavior analysis graduate student Kelsey Jordan began interning at Westgate to earn supervisory hours to count toward Board Certified Behavior Analyst certification while supporting valuable services at the school. Jordan, a former teacher, works alongside speech and occupational therapists, teachers and aides to support individualized programs and foster a safe learning environment. The internship allows her to translate classroom learning into practice while strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration.

“Westgate’s Snoezelen learning environment is ideal for collaborating with educators and therapists to incorporate ABA methodologies and help students thrive,” said Michelle Lambert, associate director of the Center for Behavior Analysis. “Our graduate student, Kelsey, is a former teacher who effectively draws on her experience to build strong relationships with teachers, administrators, aides and therapists at Westgate.“

The Snoezelen® concept, rooted in a Dutch therapy concept centered on self-guided exploration, creates calming, immersive environments that support sensory regulation and engagement. At Westgate, the complex serves as a collaborative hub where multiple therapeutic disciplines work together to meet students’ individualized needs.

The UWF Center for Behavior Analysis provides a collaborative space where higher education, socially valued service and applied research synthesize into meaningful applications. They offer the complete educational path to a successful career in ABA, featuring online undergraduate and graduate level offerings and continuing education courses.

Pictured: (L-R) Kara Murphy, UWF alumna, and Kelsey Jordan, UWF ABA graduate student, in the Lacey A. Collier Snoezelen Complex. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.