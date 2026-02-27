Morning Rain For Friday, But The Weekend Looks Great

A weak cold front will stall over the Gulf Coast today, bringing a high likelihood of morning rain and embedded thunderstorms before skies begin to clear late this afternoon. High pressure then settles in for the weekend, delivering plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoons with highs approaching 80 degrees. This dry, mild pattern holds steady through early next week before the next slight chance of rain enters the forecast by Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9am and noon. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.