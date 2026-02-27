High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrests After Contraband Tossed Over Prison Fence

A coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of two men Thursday following a high-speed pursuit that began at a prison in Atmore and spanned multiple counties.

The incident began when the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) K-9 team at Fountain Correctional Facility received a report of a vehicle tossing a package of contraband over the prison fence. Officers quickly located a vehicle matching the description, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit.

According to ADOC officials, the suspects fled at high speeds, driving recklessly and forcing several other motorists off the roadway. The chase moved onto I-65, where authorities observed the suspects discarding items from the windows. The pursuit finally ended after the vehicle exited at Grace-Garland (Exit 107( and turned onto a dead-end road, where the occupants attempted to flee into the woods on foot.

Both suspects were apprehended after a brief foot chase. They have been identified as Kyle Wesley Turner and John Deodrick Bullock.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle following the arrest turned up a handgun. Meanwhile, correctional officers back at Fountain Correctional Facility recovered the package thrown over the fence into the North yard. According to ADOC, the contents included:

244 grams of marijuana

120 grams of crystal methamphetamine

$1,000 in cash

One knife and two USB charging cords

Turner and Bullock were transported to the Escambia County Detention Facility in Brewton. Both face a long list of charges, including first and second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, and distribution of controlled substances. Turner faces an additional charge of attempting to elude law enforcement.

The ADOC K-9 unit was assisted in the operation by ADOC Narcotics Agents, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Evergreen and Castleberry Police Departments, and sheriff’s deputies from Escambia, Conecuh, and Butler counties.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials indicated that further charges may be pending.

Pictured: Bullock (left) and Turner (right).