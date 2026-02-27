Application Deadline Extended For 2026 Summer Youth Employment Program

Escambia County has extended the application deadline for the 2026 Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides an opportunity for Escambia County youth ages 16-24 to receive paid work experience this summer.

Online applications are available now at MyEscambia.com/syep. The deadline to submit applications is now 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. Incomplete applications or applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

Qualified youth who are accepted into the program will be able to work up to 30 hours a week at $14 per hour, with positions available in various county departments along with the Escambia County Property Appraiser and Tax Collector’s Office. Positions will be available across Escambia County, including the Town of Century. Participants will also receive job readiness training prior to job placement as well as post-employment briefings.

The Escambia County Summer Youth Employment Program aims to help local youth gain valuable on-the-job experience while working toward their future career goals. Program participants will have the opportunity to learn a variety of practical job skills, along with workplace etiquette such as professional dress, timeliness and respect.

Last summer, over 200 youth participated in the program, working in county departments including Engineering, Escambia County Area Transit, Public Safety, West Florida Public Libraries, the Town of Century, and more.

Limited positions are available. Requirements for the program are as follows:

Must submit a completed application packet with all required supporting documentation by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 27.

Must be a resident of Escambia County, Florida at the time of application and for the duration of program participation.

Must be between the age of 16 and 24 years old at the time of enrollment.

Must complete up-front job readiness preparatory training classes and post-employment debriefing sessions.

Must not have any felony convictions.

If enrolled in school, must submit enrollment verification.

Must show proof of identify (state-issued driver’s license or state ID card) and proof of address.

Must meet hiring criteria of the temporary employment agency.

Must attend the end of the Summer Youth Program Award Ceremony.

For additional information, please call Neighborhood and Human Services at 850-595-3927 or 850-595-1620.

Pictured: Escambia County Summer Youth Employment participants Shelby Rydzowski of McDavid (top) and Aaliyah Fountain of Walnut Hill (inset) worked at the Century Town Hall last year. Pictured below: Other program participants across Escambia County. NorthEscambia.com and contributed photos, click to enlarge.