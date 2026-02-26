Suspect In 2022 Century Pregnant Woman Battery Case Caught During Hwy 29 Traffic Stop

February 26, 2026

An Atmore man was arrested in Pensacola recently after a traffic stop revealed multiple active warrants, including one for the alleged battery of a pregnant woman in Century.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a black Nissan fail to stop before entering Highway 29 from a local Wendy’s. During the subsequent stop, Ato Lumumba McCants initially provided his brother’s name and a false birth date to avoid arrest. However, deputies were able to identify McCants through a records search and a matching photograph.

McCants was taken into custody for a 2022 warrant stemming from an incident at the Century Woods Apartments. In that case, he was accused of pushing a woman—who was eight weeks pregnant at the time—onto a couch during an argument. The victim refused EMS.

In addition to the 2022 warrant, McCants also had an active failure to appear warrant from 2024 related to traffic offenses.

Following the recent traffic stop, McCants was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (domestic violence related), giving a false identification to law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license second or subsequent offense.

He was released from jail on a $7,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds 

 