Wahoos Stadium Win: Tate Beats Fort Walton

Tate 4, Fort Walton 1

The Tate Aggies beat the Fort Walton Beach Vikings 4-1 on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Lance Brady was on the mound for the Aggies, surrendering three hits and one unearned run in seven innings, striking out four and walking one.

Connors had two RBIs for the Aggies as he went 2-3 for the night. Kaden Posta and Cal Foxworth also added two hits each.

Friday night, the Aggies will return to Blue Wahoos Stadium to take on the Escambia Gators at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are $12.25, will be available for purchase at the stadium or online from MLB. Parking is free, and one food and beverage storefront will be open for concessions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.