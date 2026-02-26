Tate JV Aggies Shut Out Escambia; Tate Freshmen Top WFHS

February 26, 2026

Tate 16, Escambia 0 (JV)

After scoring 11 runs in the first inning, the Tate JV Aggies shut out the Escambia Gators 16-0 Wednesday at Escambia.

Tanner Clark opened on the mound for the Aggies, giving up no runs and no hits, striking out one and walking none.

Seifert led the Aggies with three RBIs, going 2-3 on the day. Mason Williams, Mason Bryant, Trent Godwin, Carter Petero, Caileb Javier, Hunter Taylor, Kash Brown, and Bryson Adams each added one hit.

Tate 4, West Florida 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate freshmen defeated West Florida 4-1 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at West Florida.

Grayson McLellan earned the win for the Aggies, surrendering three hits and one run in five innings while striking out six and walking three.

Trent Madden, Carter Stewart, AJ Williams, and Frederick Woods III each had one hit for Tate.

