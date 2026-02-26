Warm Thursday Before Rain Moves In Overnight

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.