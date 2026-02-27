Northview Run Rules Defending State Champion Holmes County

Northview 14, Holmes County 1

The Northview Chiefs run-ruled the defending Rural Class state champion Holmes County Blue Devils 14-1 Thursday night, in Bratt.

Jack Boutwell earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs, giving up one hit in four no-run innings, walking four and striking out six. Gauge Harrison pitched one inning in relief, giving up one hit and one unearned run while striking out one and walking one.

Taylor Curtis went 3-for-4 at bat for the Chiefs. Jackson Bridges, Cole Davis, Jase Portwood and Grayden Sheffield added two hits each.

The Chiefs will head to Destin on Friday night to take on the Sharks.

