Ice Flyers Fall To Birmingham (With Gallery)

February 28, 2026

The Ice Flyers fell 4-1 to the Birmingham Bulls on Dino Race Night at the Hangar.

Birmingham opened the scoring when Kyren Gronick found the back of the net, but Pensacola answered quickly as Nicholas Aromatario tied the game at 1-1 heading into the second period. The Bulls regained the lead on the power play when Drake Glover scored after Ethan Price was whistled for a slashing penalty. The Ice Flyers were unable to even things up in the middle frame and went into the third trailing by one.

For more photos, click here.

Birmingham added insurance midway through the third as Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira extended the lead, and CJ Walker sealed it with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 as the Bulls came away with the win.

The two teams will meet again Saturday to wrap up the weekend series during the 30th Anniversary of Pensacola Hockey Celebration.

