Wahoos Stadium Win: Tate Aggies Shut Out The Escambia Gators

February 28, 2026

The Tate Aggies shut out the Escambia Gators 10-0 Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium

Conner Dethlefs and Cooper Halfacre had three hits each for the Aggies. Halfacre and Cook had three RBIs, and McNair went 2-3.

Bryton McLellan was on the mound for six run-free innings,allowing four hits, striking out five and walking one.

Up next, Tate will host Crestview on Tuesday.

