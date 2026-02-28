Spring-Like Warmth Continues Through Monday With Highs Near 80

February 28, 2026

A warm and mostly sunny weekend is ahead with highs approaching the 80s. A light breeze and clear skies continue into early next week before a slight chance of showers returns by Thursday.


Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog before 3am, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 