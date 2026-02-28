Spring-Like Warmth Continues Through Monday With Highs Near 80

A warm and mostly sunny weekend is ahead with highs approaching the 80s. A light breeze and clear skies continue into early next week before a slight chance of showers returns by Thursday.





Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog before 3am, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.