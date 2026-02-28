Friday Night: Niceville Edges Tate Softball; Northview Softball and Baseball Drop Away Games

Here are North Escambia ara high school baseball and softball scores from Friday night.

SOFTBALL

Niceville 3, Tate 2

Niceville defeated the Tate Lady Aggies 3-2 Friday night.

Mykamia Padgett pitched one inning for Tate, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits, striking out one and walking two. Sarah Mitchell pitched five scoreless innings, surrendering three hits, striking out eight and walking two.

At the plate, Mitchell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brelynn Morris, Taylor Robinson, and Madison Smillie each also added one hit for the Aggies.

Next up, Tate will host Gulf Breeze on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Orange Beach 10, Northview 2

The Orange Beach Makos defeated the Northview Chiefs 10-2 on Friday night in Bratt.

Mikayla McAnally opened in the circle for the Chiefs, allowing six hits and six runs (five earned) in four innings, walking one and striking out five. Peyton Womack threw for two innings, surrendering five hits and four earned runs while striking out one and walking three.

Riley Brooks and Kylee Langham each had one hit and one RBI for the Chiefs. Addysen Bolen, Daviona Randolph, and Avery Stuckey each added one hit.

Northview will host the West Florida Jaguars on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Destin 9, Northview 2

The Destin Sharks beat the Northview Chiefs 9-2 on Friday night in Destin.

Jackson Bridges took the loss for the Chiefs. In six innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs, he struck out six and walked one. Jase Portwood pitched two innings, allowing two hits and four unearned runs while striking out four.

Dane King, Portwood, and Taylor Curtis each had one hit for the Chiefs, while Cole Davis and Grayden Sheffield each had one RBI.

Northview will travel to Pensacola to take on the Escambia Gators on Tuesday.