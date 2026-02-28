50th Anniversary Celebrated: Tate Aggies 1976 State Champion Baseball Team

Before Friday night’s matchup between the Tate Aggies and Escambia Gators at Blue Wahoos Stadium, 1970s state championship teams from both schools were honored.

Tate was the home team and celebrated the 50th anniversary of its 1976 Class 4A team. Escambia honored its 1972 and 1974 Class 4A championship teams. At the time, 4A was the highest classification in Florida.

Ronnie Stryker, who was a senior on the 1976 state championship Tate Aggie team, threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

There were 21 players from the Tate team committed to attend the 50-year anniversary, along with former coaches. One of those former players was a sophomore named Mike Killam, now the longtime metro director of the Northwest Florida chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

It was Killam’s brainchild to honor the 1976 team he played on.

“I got to thinking, hey, Tate is playing Escambia in this game. Let’s invite former players from Escambia’s 1972 and ’74 championship teams,” said Killam, whose FCA leadership has enabled thousands of area high school kids to get recognized at awards banquets, a golf tournament, and other special events his organization has staged.

“I figured, let’s make this really special,” Killam said. “Let’s just have a big night to celebrate these teams and these schools and all the baseball accomplishments.

“I’m so honored to have the response we’ve had.”

The former players first reunited Friday at the Pensacola Yacht Club with a luncheon event.

1976 Tate High Class 4A State Championship Team

Seniors

Scott Madison

Ronnie Stryker

Ray Conti

Steve Webb

Bruce West

Jimmy Dunlap

Wes Connor

Juniors

Keith Conley

Richard Waters

Randy Kitrell

Johnny Wells

Rocky Peoples

Danny Minton

Herb Brewer

Sophomores

Danny Karp

Mike Killam

Robert Hicks

Ken Cannon

Mike Bennett

Freddy Killam

Freshman

John Dunlap

Staff & Coaches

Equipment Manager: Lester (Killer) Rawls

Head Coach: Danny Burke

Assistant Coach: Floyd Adams

Assistant Coach: Woodrow McCorvey

A list of names for the Escambia High teams was not available at publication time early Saturday morning.

