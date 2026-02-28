Man Arrested For Lewd Act Near Cantonment Bus Stop 11 Days After Jail Release For Sex Crime

An Escambia County man was arrested on Friday for a lewd act near a Cantonment school bus stop, just 11 days after he was released from jail for another sex crime.

Errice Lewis Rutledge, 36, was charged with indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a victim under the age of 16.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile and their mother witnessed Rutledge perform a lewd act not far from a school bus stop on Milestore Boulevard. He was arrested walking into a thrift store on Nine Mile Road a short time later.

“These are felony charges as a result of a similar arrest and conviction in December of 2025,” the ECSO said in a statement.

In 2025, Rutledge was convicted of exposure of sexual organs after he was caught pleasing himself in the lobby of Dunkin’ Donuts on Nine Mile Road while in public view of a 3-year-old child under age 16 and three adults. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 179 days credit for time served. He was released from jail on February 16, just 11 days before Friday’s alleged school bus stop incident.

According to jail and court records, Rutledge has been arrested 21 other times in Escambia County since 2010 on a multitude of charges.