Escambia Public Schools ‘Podcastapalooza’ Is Today

Escambia County Public Schools is hosting its third annual “Podcastapalooza” event a Washington High School today from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Based on the success of its ‘Voices United In Education’ podcast series, ECPS is inviting the public to learn more about the various resources, agencies and opportunities available to area families.

Guests will have the opportunity to browse vendor booths, each associated with a podcast episode. Families will receive information on scholarships, mental health resources, summer camps and year-round clubs, and tutoring and mentorship opportunities.

Additionally, Animal Tales will give a live presentation complete with various animals and audience participation. Two graduates of West Florida High School, the owners of BAM! Snoballs, will also be serving up their famous snow cones for attendees to enjoy. Food trucks will also be on site.

One lucky guest will win a $250 Amazon gift card! Everyone will pick up fun prizes and great tips on how to help their child succeed in school and in life.