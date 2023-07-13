Century Awarded $12.8 Million In Grants For Shelter And Multi-Purpose Building, Bridges Repair

Just over $12.8 million in grants were awarded to Century on Wednesday for a shelter and to repair three bridges through the Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida program for Hurricane Sally impacts.

The $12,877,137 in grant funds will be used to demolish the old Century High School gym on Hecker Road and build a shelter that can also be used as a multi-purpose facility and to make drainage and road improvements at Jefferson Avenue, Freedom Road Bridge and Alger Road Bridge, which were damaged during Hurricane Sally.

There is no timetable yet as to when work will begin.

Gym/Hurricane Shelter

A $10 million grant to turn the old Century High School gym property into a multipurpose facility that could also serve as a hurricane or other disaster shelter. The town does not own the old gym, which was constructed in 1960; it belongs to Pensacola State College.

Town consultant Robin Phillips, who is managing the grant submissions, said the gym is laden with asbestos and lead. It has been essentially abandoned for years, and is in poor condition. For those reasons, Phillips said an architect recommended that the building be demolished and rebuilt.

The town plans to accept the state funds only if PSC will transfer ownership to the town.

Bridge Repairs

A separate $2,862,137 grant to replace a failed bridge on Freedom Road that has been closed for three years, and make drainage improvements to bridges on Jefferson Avenue and Alger Road that suffered embankment erosion during Hurricane Sally.

The state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis already included an additional $1.257 million for the Freedom Road bridge.

The bridge and drainage grant will not be impacted if the town does not move forward with the gym project.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.