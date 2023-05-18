Termite Damage And Rot May Force Century To Replace Historic Community Center

Just over a year ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $3.255 million to the Town of Century to renovate two community centers.

Now, it appears one could be razed and replaced with a new building.

Just under $2 million was designated to renovate the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 West Jefferson Avenue. The former school building was constructed in 1945.

But time and termites have taken an obvious toll on the wood building, which sat neglected and unmaintained for years by the Escambia County School District. The school district just recently transferred the title to the Town of Century.

Ben Townes of Ben Townes of Townes + Architects said two engineering firms recently inspected the building. They found no asbestos, but that was the only good news. What they found was lead paint and plenty of structural damage from termites and water.

“In essence, the entire building is covered in lead-based paint,” Townes said. “It adds a lot of cost to a project to have to deal with lead-based paints. It’s very hazardous and especially with children.”

He said the bottom plates of the building — essentially the bottom section of walls where studs are attached — are 70% missing or have termite damage, and there is extensive rot or termite damage to the remainder of the building. Townes said all total, the damage would exceed over 50% of the value of the building. In addition, the structure will not support the capacity required by code.

His cost estimate for just the repairs was at over $2.4 million plus $853,000 to mitigate hazards such has lead. At over $3.2 million, that exceeds the $2 million in grant money.

But for about $2 million a new structure, he said, could “pay homage to the existing building for a little less cost and at the end of the day have a really adequate facility for your use”. It could look almost identical to the old structure.

“If it gets torn down, I want some guaranteed, rock-solid evidence that it is going to be put back,” Council President Luis Gomez, Jr., said. “I want to make sure it gets put back.”

“You can rebuild it,” project consultant Robin Phillips said. “We wouldn’t actually use grant money to go in and demolish it and not rebuild it, because what’s the benefit in that?”

One local resident said he does not want to see a new building; he wants the old one repaired.

“To me, as a student of that school at one time, we just need to find more money to cover the cost to bring it back to that original state,” Anthony Robinson said. “That’s what I want, and I think that’s what most of the people of the town of Century want. If we don’t have the money right now, let’s hold off until we get it.”

Phillips noted there is a deadline to spend the grant money, but a year extension from the state might be possible.

Gomez said public comments will be heard at an upcoming public meeting. The meeting has not yet been scheduled.

The remained of the grant awarded by DeSantis, about $850,000, was designated for improvements at the Century Community Center (also known as the Ag Building) at the corner of West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard.

