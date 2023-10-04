Century Inks $1.257 Million Grant Agreement To Replace Freedom Road Bridge

We now have a timetable for the replacement of the failed Freedom Road Bridge in Century that has been closed for nearly four years.

And it may be nearly another three years before the first traffic crosses the bridge.

The 2023-24 Florida budget included $1,257,000 Legislative appropriation to replace a town-owned bridge on Freedom Road. Tuesday night, the Century Town Council voted to execute the funding agreement with the state.

A timetable calls for 30% of the design plans to be done by mid-January 2024 with the design mostly complete and ready for bids by May 2024. There are 273 days allocated for permitting. As of now, it’s expected construction will begin by May 2025.

The anticipated completion date is currently in June 2026.

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or had extreme deterioration (pictured left and below).

The closure turned Freedom Road into a cul-de-sac with one way in and one way out for residents, including the Camellia Gardens apartment complex.

According to the Legislative funding request by Rep. Michelle Salzman, replacing the bridge will improve emergency vehicle access, provide a shorter and more direct route to the nearest hospital in Jay for some residents, and provide better access for residents in the area.

It is anticipated that the $1.297 million will cover construction and other costs like engineering and surveying with no matching funds required from the town.

Photos/graphics for and by NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.