Century Approves Design For New $3.255 Million Carver Community Center

The Century Town Council has approved the design for a new $3.255 million community center.

The town received a grant in April 2022 to renovate the historic Carver Community Center at 7040 Jefferson Avenue. The former school building was constructed in 1945. Due to advanced termite damage and deterioration, it will be razed and replaced with a new structure.

For more images and building layout plans, click here.

Architect Ben Townes will now go to work on a final design and plans for the building.

The original grant also included the Century Ag Building, more commonly known as the Century Community Center, on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard. However, the town does not plan to do any work at the Century Community Center. Instead, the full grant will be diverted to the Carver Community Center due to unanticipated and drastic increases in construction costs.

The new Carver Community Center will pay homage to the existing structure with both the design of the building and an historical display area in the lobby. It will be exactly the same size at about 6,600 square feet.

The new building will include a 1,058 square foot multipurpose room, three meeting rooms totaling 1,668 square feet, offices, and a kitchen area. Two restrooms will have outside access near a playground.

