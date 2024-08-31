High School Football Scoreboard

August 31, 2024

Here are this week’s North Escambia area football scores from Thursday and Friday night action.

FLORIDA

  • Tate 41, Gulf Breeze 0 [Game recap]
  • Opp 34, Northview 7 [Photos, story]
  • West Florida 34 Washington 33 (OT)
  • Niceville 42, Escambia 21
  • Pensacola Catholic 34, Pace 20
  • J.U. Blacksher 44. Central 6
  • Daphne 34  Pine Forest 7
  • Choctaw 35, Navarre 0
  • Jay 34, Freeport 6 (Thursday)
  • Pensacola 16, Milton 7 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 43,Chickasaw 0
  • T.R. Miller 40, Straughn 7
  • Excel 29, W.S. Neal 28 (Thursday)
  • Jackson Academy 27, Escambia Academy 20
  • Escambia County 33, Monroe County 8

