High School Football Scoreboard

Here are this week’s North Escambia area football scores from Thursday and Friday night action.

FLORIDA

Tate 41, Gulf Breeze 0 [Game recap]

Opp 34, Northview 7 [Photos, story]

West Florida 34 Washington 33 (OT)

Niceville 42, Escambia 21

Pensacola Catholic 34, Pace 20

J.U. Blacksher 44. Central 6

Daphne 34 Pine Forest 7

Choctaw 35, Navarre 0

Jay 34, Freeport 6 (Thursday)

Pensacola 16, Milton 7 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 43,Chickasaw 0

T.R. Miller 40, Straughn 7

Excel 29, W.S. Neal 28 (Thursday)

Jackson Academy 27, Escambia Academy 20

Escambia County 33, Monroe County 8

