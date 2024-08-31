High School Football Scoreboard
August 31, 2024
Here are this week’s North Escambia area football scores from Thursday and Friday night action.
FLORIDA
- Tate 41, Gulf Breeze 0 [Game recap]
- Opp 34, Northview 7 [Photos, story]
- West Florida 34 Washington 33 (OT)
- Niceville 42, Escambia 21
- Pensacola Catholic 34, Pace 20
- J.U. Blacksher 44. Central 6
- Daphne 34 Pine Forest 7
- Choctaw 35, Navarre 0
- Jay 34, Freeport 6 (Thursday)
- Pensacola 16, Milton 7 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 43,Chickasaw 0
- T.R. Miller 40, Straughn 7
- Excel 29, W.S. Neal 28 (Thursday)
- Jackson Academy 27, Escambia Academy 20
- Escambia County 33, Monroe County 8
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
